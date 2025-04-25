Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $64.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

