Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $14,042,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $61,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $264.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.96 and a 200-day moving average of $308.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

