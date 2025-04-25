Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $47.51 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.