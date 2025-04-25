Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

