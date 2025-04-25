Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,167,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,323,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

