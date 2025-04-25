Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is Two Seas Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,232,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,097 shares during the period. Core Scientific makes up approximately 7.6% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $87,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 48.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 142,068 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

In related news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

