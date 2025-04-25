Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

