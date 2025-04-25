Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 904.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

