Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $51,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

