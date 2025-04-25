Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

