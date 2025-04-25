Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 7.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

