CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,439 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after buying an additional 150,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

