Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cencora worth $69,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.55.

Cencora Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $281.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

