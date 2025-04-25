Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.40). Approximately 1,460,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 223,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.37).
Carclo Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.90.
About Carclo
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.
