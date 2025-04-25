Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $97,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of COF opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

