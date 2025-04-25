Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

CDNS stock opened at $281.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.