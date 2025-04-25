Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

