Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.10 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

