Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 117,822 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,822 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in eGain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in eGain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in eGain by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

EGAN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

