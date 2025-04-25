Bullseye Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fiverr International worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Fiverr International Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE FVRR opened at $26.65 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $955.24 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Fiverr International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

