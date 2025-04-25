Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 2.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,720. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

