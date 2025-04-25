Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for 2.3% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

