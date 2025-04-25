BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a 26.7% increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

