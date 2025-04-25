BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,044 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.