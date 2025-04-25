BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $447,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Barclays PLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average is $234.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $545,572.30. This trade represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

