Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,081 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $90.65 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,238.25. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $9,081,260 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.