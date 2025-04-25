Atb Cap Markets Forecasts TC Energy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.
TC Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:TRP opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $50.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 87,885 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 328,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
