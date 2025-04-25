Arnhold LLC Trims Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378,753 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 135,448 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

