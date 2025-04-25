Arnhold LLC Has $21.42 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 886,123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 701,594 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.