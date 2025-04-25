Arnhold LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $9.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

