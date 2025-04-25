Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 753.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ARM were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ARM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.