APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.69% of APi Group worth $562,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after buying an additional 5,931,314 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,028,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of APG opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.