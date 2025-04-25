Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$10.29 and a 12 month high of C$20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$67,460.80. Insiders sold a total of 42,583 shares of company stock valued at $780,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.