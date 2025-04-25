Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after purchasing an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,586,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,203,000 after acquiring an additional 225,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

