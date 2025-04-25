Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,862 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 1.27% of Agilysys worth $46,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $73.64 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
