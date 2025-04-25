Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.10.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

