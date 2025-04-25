Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 173,326 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,326 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.38.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $240.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

