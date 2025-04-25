Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375,265 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

