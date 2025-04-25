Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $39,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

