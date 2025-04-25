Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $47.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.28.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.99 and its 200 day moving average is $338.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

