Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $43.22 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of Pentair worth $43,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pentair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Pentair Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PNR opened at $90.30 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

