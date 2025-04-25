Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,966 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.7 %

EA opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,740 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

