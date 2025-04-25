Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,417 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.38% of TTM Technologies worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 615,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,040,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TTM Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

