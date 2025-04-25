Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 343,375 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 343,375 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $45,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 753,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 426.67%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

