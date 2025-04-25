Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.58%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

