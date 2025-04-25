AbbVie (ABBV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2025 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2025 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2025 – AbbVie had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2025 – AbbVie had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/5/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

