AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AAON worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AAON by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after buying an additional 493,219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

