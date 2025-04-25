9,749 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $49.50 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

