367,500 Shares in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,756,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.

