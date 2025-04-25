28,121 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,204,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

